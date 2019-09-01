South Dakota ranked third hardest-working state

Wallet Hub says South Dakota is ranked third on the list for one of the most hardworking states and the City of Rapid City takes pride in that recognition.

Darrell Shoemaker works in communications for the City of Rapid City.

"I think it's no secret to people who live here, people who visit South Dakota that one of the biggest characteristics when they describe South Dakotans is number one the friendly attitude, number two is the work ethic," says Shoemaker.

That work ethic carries over into everyone's jobs, especially at Regional Health.

The hospital is a huge employer in the Black Hills with over four-thousand employees- which they refer to as "caregivers."

Jamie Hower works as a manager at talent development at the hospital.

"Everyone that is employed by us is a caregiver. We feel that if we are not directly taking care of patients, we are taking care of people that do. So we are all care givers here," says Hower.

With that hard-working mindset, Regional Health has been able to flourish across the Black Hills.

"I think that being one of the hardest working states in the country, we give to our community in ways that is special, unique, and really big. But also our community gives back to us," says Hower. "So I think it's that partnership of not only hardworking individuals at Regional Health, but the hardworking passionate communities that we live in that really make it all work."

And that high-ranking work ethic, is something to be proud of.