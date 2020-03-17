South Dakota public schools closed for another week

South Dakota public schools will be closed for another week, according to Gov. Kristi Noem.

Rapid City Area Schools sent a message out to parents Tuesday afternoon explaining that the district will keep them informed via School Messenger, the district website and Facebook page.

Since some parents were not able to pick up student work packets Tuesday, the district is working with principals to get the materials distributed.

The RCAS Food Services Department will provide bagged meals for students next week. Details on the times and locations for the meals are still being worked out.

It has not been determined if the time lost in the classroom will have to be made up. That decision will be at the state level.

