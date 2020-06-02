South Dakota prison inmate dies of non-coronavirus illness

South Dakota corrections officials say a state prison inmate has died over the weekend.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections says 44-year-old Lorenzo Benallie died Sunday after an extended illness. Officials say the illness was not related to COVID-19.

Benallie died in a comfort care setting at the Jameson Annex to the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

The Argus Leader reports Benallie was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder out of Mellette County for the 1996 stabbing death of Joe Moran.