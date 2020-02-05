South Dakota politician wants to bar schools from requiring immunizations

A South Dakota state representative wants to bar school districts from requiring students have immunizations.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Lee Qualm (R-District 21), states that no child entering public or private school or early childhood program would be required to have any immunization. This includes universities.

Qualm would still allow the state Department of Health to recommend immunizations but school districts couldn’t take any action to get students vaccinated.

House Bill 1235 goes even further, citing that no one can be compelled to get immunizations. The bill doesn’t have exceptions for possible deadly pandemics.

