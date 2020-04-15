South Dakota models show need for fewer ventilators and hospital beds

Could South Dakota be heading in the right direction when it comes to the coronavirus?

The State of South Dakota has new projections for the virus and the new numbers are encouraging.

The last set of projections had the state needing 5,000 hospital beds and 1,300 ventilators when the state hit its peak infection in mid to late June.

Governor Kristi Noem unveiled the latest models for COVID-19 Wednesday and the projected needs have basically been cut in half, although the projected peak remains in June.

The new models they're using now predict South Dakota will need 2,500 beds and 650 ventilators at the peak of infection.

Noem says that's thanks to the efforts people in the state have made.

Noem says, "I want to reiterate that the numbers look better. it looks like we're going to need less hospital beds. It looks like we will need less ventilators in the state. But I cam going to continue to ask that we all stay on the same path we've been on for the last two weeks. I'm still going to plan on needing 5,000 hospital beds that I originally told you. I'm still going to plan on having 1,300 vents in the state of South Dakota."

Noem says she wants to make sure we have all the capacity to be over prepared