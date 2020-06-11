South Dakota loses 4 more people to COVID-19

While the number of active COVID-19 infections continues to drop in South Dakota, the death toll rises.

Four more people are reported to have died due to the coronavirus. Union County recorded its first death while Minnehaha, Pennington and Brown counties each had one. South Dakota now has 73 COVID-related deaths.

The number of active cases drops 34 to 928.

There hasn't been a spike in infections across the state in some time. There were 62 new infections in the last report period, with 91 new recoveries. Pennington County once again had the most new cases, 16. Minnehaha County followed with 14.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

