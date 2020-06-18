South Dakota keeps its AAA credit rating

When it comes to credit, South Dakota's is good; triple A actually.

Moody’s Investors Service announced they have reaffirmed South Dakota’s AAA Issuer Credit Rating, the highest rating available, with a stable outlook.

In their report, Moody’s highlighted that “the state has experienced far less of an impact from the coronavirus outbreak than other states. There have been far fewer job losses in South Dakota, relative to the employment base, than across the nation at large, and state revenue is still trending above the prior year despite indications that the effects of the virus have manifested in collections.”

Credit ratings give potential bond purchasers a measurement of state performance and credit worthiness. High credit ratings allow issued bonds to carry a lower interest rate, providing interest savings to issuers as well as the taxpayers.