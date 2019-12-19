South Dakota joins 2 states to block ERA ratification

Three states have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block the addition of the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota are suing in response to a renewed push to get the required 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. The ERA would ban discrimination on the basis of sex.

The lawsuit notes that Congress set a 1982 deadline to get the required 38 states to agree. It seeks to prevent David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, from accepting a new ratification from a state.

The ERA was passed by both houses of Congress in 1972 and ratified by 35 states in the same decade. Well after the 1982 deadline, Nevada and Illinois ratified it, leaving the act one state shy.

Virginia, with a new Democratic legislature, could possibly be the last required state. The incoming state house speaker said ratifying the ERA will be a top priority for the new legislature.

