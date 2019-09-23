South Dakota invests $1 million for prenatal care

Three organizations providing health care to pregnant women will share $1 million in funding from the South Dakota Department of Social Services.

The organizations – Native women’s Health Care, Avera Health and Center for Family Medicine – will each get about $333,000 over the next three years.

“It's incredibly important for expecting moms to get the care they need during their pregnancy,” said Gov. Kristi Noem.

According to a release from the state, about 116,000 south Dakotans rely on Medicaid. “The vast majority, 68 percent, are children. Half of the children born in South Dakota each year will be on Medicaid during their first year of life,” the release stated.

Funding will allow the three organizations to increase access to care.

“Better health is possible by early detection, preventative care, and counseling, all at lower cost by providing quality services before a health issue develops into a chronic condition,” said Stanley LaRoque, director of OST-Native Health Program.

