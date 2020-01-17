South Dakota hires seasonal travel counselors

The South Dakota Department of Tourism is hiring seasonal travel counselors and supervisors at six Welcome Center locations along Interstates 29 and 90.

Travel counselors are needed from May through September to assist visitors with travel needs, answer questions and promote South Dakota’s travel opportunities.

Applicants must be high school graduates, possess knowledge of South Dakota’s history and visitor attractions, and have basic computer skills and excellent communication skills.

The Welcome Centers are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. near Wilmot, Vermillion, Valley Springs, Chamberlain and Spearfish. Travel counselors will also be stationed within the Minuteman Missile National Historic Site Visitor Center at I-90 (Exit 131) approximately 20 miles east of Wall.

The Wilmot Welcome Center will close for the season in mid-September, while the Welcome Centers near Vermillion, Valley Springs, Chamberlain and Spearfish will remain open through all of September. The Minuteman Missile National Historic Site Visitor Center will be staffed with travel counselors through mid-October.

Seasonal applications may be obtained from South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation offices or by visiting www.SDVisit.com.

The application deadline is Friday, March 20, 2020. Contact Nate Johnson with the South Dakota Department of Tourism at 1-800-952-3625 with questions.

