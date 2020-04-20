South Dakota has significant drop in new COVID-19 infections

South Dakota's number of new COVID-19 cases is, for the second day in a row, below 100. The state has 50 new cases in the last 24-hour report period.

Only seven new cases were reported outside of Minnehaha County, including one in Pennington County. Minnehaha now has 1,405 infections.

Sunday, South Dakota dropped under the 100 mark when 93 new infections were reported. Minnehaha County accounted for 86 of those.

Of the 1,685 South Dakotans with COVID-19, 709 of them have reportedly recovered.

You can take a look at more of the state's data by going to the Department of Health website link listed here.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.