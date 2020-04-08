South Dakota has 73 new COVID-19 cases in one day

South Dakota's number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 393, with 73 new victims in the last 24-hour report period; including the first one in Oglala Lakota County.

See related story Pine Ridge person diagnosed with COVID-19

The coronavirus has now spread to 32 of South Dakota's 66 counties; with the epicenter in Minnehaha County with 228 virus victims. Outside of Oglala Lakota County, no new cases have been reported West River.

The number of people hospitalized overall is now 26; with the number of people who have recovered climbing to 146 (48 in the last day). There have been no new deaths.

Wyoming, last updated at 5 p.m. Tuesday, now has 221 cases of COVID 19; with no deaths reported.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control or the Wyoming Department of Health and the South Dakota Department of Health.