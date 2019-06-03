South Dakota gun permit laws change July 1

Next month it will become legal for South Dakotans to carry concealed guns without having a concealed carry permit.

The Rapid City Police Department and Pennington County Sheriff's Office are teaming up with Project Childsafe, a program that provides gun locks to owners. (MGN)

Gun owners are still encouraged to get a permit because each state has their own laws when comes to concealed carrying.

In Rapid City, the biggest public safety issue, according to the Rapid City Police Department, is the lack of accountability by some gun owners. When it comes to firearms, their biggest calls for service involve gun owners who don't properly store their firearms; most often leaving them in an unattended and unlocked vehicle.

"At the Rapid City Police Department, we're a big proponent of responsible gun ownership,” police community relations specialist Brendyn Medina said.

That starts with keeping that weapon and maintaining that responsibility for that weapon, always being accountable for where that weapon is and how it's being used.

“A gun is a very valuable item for burglars,” Medina added. “Obviously the gun is going to get stolen. You've now introduced are firearm into a criminal element and that creates a public safety hazard for the community."

The RCPD and Pennington County Sheriff's Office partnered with Project ChildSafe to provide free gun locks to interested firearm owners. You can request a lock from the sheriff's office Civil Division at the Public Safety Building, 300 Kansas City Street.

