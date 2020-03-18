South Dakota governor signs series of criminal justice bills

Gov. Kristi Noem has signed 17 bills from the South Dakota Legislature that deal with a variety of criminal justice issues.

The bills include proposals to establish a missing person clearinghouse, provide incentives for pregnant women with drug charges to seek addiction treatment and allow people who are mentally unfit to stand trial to receive treatment in county jails or their homes.

The laws will take effect July 1. The Legislature is scheduled to meet for one day at the end of the month to consider any vetoes from Noem. She has so far vetoed two bills.

