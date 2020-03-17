South Dakota governor signs bills worth $6.4M into law

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has signed legislation that will kick in over $6.4 million to state programs including a new radio system for first responders and several new programs at state universities.

The biggest-ticket item was $5.1 million to upgrade the radio system used by police, firefighters and other first responders.

The Republican governor also immediately made $450,000 available for partial tax refunds for low-income people over the age of 65 or people with disabilities. The rest of the money includes almost $400,000 for a tech business startup center at Dakota State University and $550,000 for a rural veterinarian program at South Dakota State University.

