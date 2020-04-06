South Dakota declared a disaster area due to pandemic

South Dakota will get federal funds now that President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal assistance will supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on Jan. 20, 2020, and continuing.

Federal funding is also available to certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance.

Lee K. dePalo is the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.