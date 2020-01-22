South Dakota board OKs Keystone XL pipeline water permits

The South Dakota Water Management Board has approved five water permit applications for Keystone XL pipeline construction.

The hearing was so contentious that it stretched into a dozen days over the course of four months as American Indian tribes and environmental groups argued against their approval.

The board allowed brief public comment Tuesday before approving the permits in a closed-door executive session with added requirements for real-time monitoring and weekly check-ins with the state.

Opponents may appeal the board's decision.