South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures raises money so kids can experience the great outdoors

Hunters and anglers are raising money so that the next generation of sportsmen can experience the great outdoors.

More than 600 people convened at the annual South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures Banquet.

Volunteers from Youth Hunting Adventures provide outdoor experiences for 100 kids.

Through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, they mentor kids one-on-one about hunting, fishing, and other recreational activities.

And they're able to to do this with fundraisers like this banquet.

"We find that kids who get outdoors just have a little different persona. Kids today don't have many opportunities. So the kids we take, we pick them special. They're kids that otherwise would not have the opportunities to get outdoors, usually single-parent families, kids from lesser incomes type of people so we love to get them outdoors," Jim Scull says, president of South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures.

U.S. Congressman Dusty Johnson spoke at the event and applauded the nonprofit's efforts.

"The thing I love about an event like this is it focuses on getting them off of these things and instead connecting with real people. I just think for me, my experiences with my three sons in the outdoors are more valuable than anything else we do together," South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson says.

The organization raises about $80,000 from the banquet every year.

