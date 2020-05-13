South Dakota, Wyoming to resume driver license tests

Both South Dakota and Wyoming are implementing plans to resume driver license road tests soon.

For South Dakota, the state's Driver Licensing Program will begin Phase One of its “Back to Normal” plan by offering services to the public through scheduled appointments at 10 exam stations statewide starting Monday, May 18.

All of the exam stations will be open, “by appointment only.” The Aberdeen, Brookings, Huron, Mitchell, Pierre, Rapid City, Watertown and Yankton exam stations will be open Monday through Friday. The Sioux Falls exam station will be open Monday through Saturday. The Mobridge exam station will be open Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

To schedule an appointment, applicants need to call 605-773-6883 or email DPSLicensingInfo@state.sd.us. Staff will prioritize appointments according to need and anyone who is ill or experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms will be asked to stay at home until they are well.

“At each exam station, we also will make sure that the appropriate health protection measures are implemented as recommended by the CDC,” said Driver Licensing Director Jane Schrank. “That will include social distancing, based on the size of the office and additional staff in the office, as well as proper sanitizing of frequently touched surfaces.”

Still in effect is the order that extends the expiration date for a driver’s license, commercial driver’s license, motorcycle license, restricted minor’s permit, motorcycle restricted minor’s permit, commercial learner’s permit and non-driver identification card. The expiration dates for those licenses are for the length of the Governor’s state of emergency for COVID-19, which was issued March 13, through the duration of the emergency declaration plus an additional 90 days.

Licenses for South Dakota can be renewed here.

In addition, Wyoming drivers who need to take a non-commercial driver license road test will be able to take their exam starting this week.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s (WYDOT) Driver Services Office will start conducting non-commercial road tests by appointment only this week at certain offices for those who need to take the test. Those offices are Casper, Cheyenne, Cody, Gillette, Jackson, Laramie, Rock Springs and Sheridan.

Per Gov. Mark Gordon’s executive order in March, officials suspended non-commercial driver license tests due to the coronavirus pandemic. WYDOT will start testing again but will have several health protocols in place to keep customers and employees safe.

The WYDOT offices that will offer testing already have the necessary equipment to conduct the tests. Not only will WYDOT employees ask a series of health questions to screen applicants for any COVID-19 symptoms and exposure, but they will also perform no-touch temperature checks on people. WYDOT will add additional locations as equipment arrives.

Additional safety measures will be taken in each office as well as in the vehicle to ensure continued safety of both the public and WYDOT employees.

Residents who need to take the non-commercial driver license road test can contact their local WYDOT Driver Services offices to schedule an appointment. A list of offices and phone numbers can be found here.

To make an appointment, motorists need to:

• Contact their local driver services office.

• Arrive 15 minutes early.

• Go into the office to check in and confirm their mobile phone number.

• Wait outside or in their vehicle until an examiner contacts them on their cell phone.

WYDOT also will continue with social distancing guidelines and only permit a certain number of people inside a Driver Services Office at one time. That means WYDOT employees will call or text those who are waiting outside, including the road test takers.

For a list of the maximum number of people allowed in each of the Driver Services offices at one time, people can visit their website.