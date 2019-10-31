South Dakota, Wyoming representatives vote against impeachment rules

The U.S. House representatives from South Dakota and Wyoming joined fellow Republicans in rejecting ground rules for the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

After casting his vote, South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson issued this statement:

“I voted against the impeachment resolution,” said Johnson. “The process it establishes doesn’t provide the transparency and fairness we need. It concentrates power in the hands of Adam Schiff, who is given a veto over Republican efforts to call witnesses and subpoena records. A tainted impeachment process does not better us as a nation.”

Johnson said there have been 72 hours of testimony the majority of Congress and the American people has been denied access to.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney posted this comment on her Facebook page:

"House Democrats can't fix the tainted record of their secretive impeachment efforts by suddenly pretending that they’re now opening them up."