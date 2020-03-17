South Dakota, Wyoming COVID-19 cases rise

Another Minnehaha County person tested positive for COVID-19 and a Wyoming county sees the virus spread.

With the Minnehaha woman testing positive, South Dakota now has 11 cases as of Tuesday morning.

The woman is the fifth positive test in Minnehaha County. As with the other cases, she has a travel history outside the state. So far, the virus is not spreading in South Dakota communities.

There are still 35 tests pending; with another 551 testing negative for the virus.

Wyoming now has 10 cases, with seven new victims connected to one person in Fremont County.

The Wyoming Department of Health is following up on these new cases, attempting to identify and talk with anyone who may have been in close contact with them.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control, the South Dakota Department of Health or the Wyoming Department of Health.

