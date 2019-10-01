South Dakota Supreme Court considers sentence in convenience store murder

The 90-year sentence for a Rapid City man who pleaded guilty to killing a convenience store clerk when he was 17 comes before the South Dakota Supreme Court Tuesday morning.

Carlos Quevedo is now 20 years old and pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the stabbing death of Kasie Lord at the Loaf and Jug on Mount Rushmore Road back in January of 2017.

Quevedo's attorney, Paul Eisenbraun, argued Tuesday that the sentence amounts to a life sentence, making it unconstitutional for a crime committed by a juvenile.

He says that sentence does not give Quevedo meaningful opportunity for release.

Assistant attorney general Ann Meyer argued that Judge Heidi Linngren considered all the necessary factors in handing down the sentence.

She also says that since Quevedo is eligible for parole when he's 62, the sentence does not exceed life expectancy and therefore isn't cruel and unusual punishment.

The justices will rule at a later date.