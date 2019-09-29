South Dakota School of Mines students wrap up homecoming activities with creative teamwork

Dozens of School of Mines and Technology students put down the paint brushes and picked up spray bottles and paper towels to scrub off their masterpieces in downtown Rapid City.

For a week, if you strolled down Saint Joseph Street you would see restaurants like Independent Ale House, and Cranky's Bike Shop with an extra pop of color.

Every year, students from the school's athletic and club teams show their creative talent by adding colorful designs on the windows of downtown businesses.

Each organization was assigned a section in downtown to paint.

A mechanical engineering student said the "Paint the Town" project is a way to raise awareness about all the organizations the university has to offer.

"It's just the Mines campus as a whole, bringing it into the community and showing that we appreciate the whole city of Rapid City, not just that we go to college here, it's a community," said Walter Wrage, senior at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology.

Wrage is a part of the "Clean Snowmobile Team" and said this is the first year he has painted the town.

The best window design was voted on, and the "Society of Physics" are the winners for 2019.