South Dakota School of Mines and Technology an exception to student debt

In an age where student debt is often larger than the starting salary for college grads, the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology is an exception.

Graduates get hired by the giants like Microsoft, Google, and NASA, and their career fair is attracting more recruiters than ever before.

"Honestly, if you think about coming to Mines, you should definitely come here because you're definitely not going to regret it, and you're definitely going to be set up for the rest of your life," said Business Management in Technology Major Steven Nolasco.

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology grads have a 97% job placement rate with a starting salary of more than $63,000.

Sept. 17 marked the university's largest career fair yet.

"Not only do they get that great education, but they're getting professional development inside the classroom, outside the classroom, in the community, they're really working on their professional skills, their soft skills and I think that's the differentiator for us. Our employers recognize that not only are they getting a great engineer and scientist, but they're getting a great communicator, a great leader, who has a great attitude," said Career Center Director Matthew Hanley.

Now more than ever, women are finding opportunities in STEM, much like junior Estee Medberry who chose the School of Mines for their top-ranked programs.

"It's not really different per se being a woman in engineering, you do bring a different perspective to the table but that comes from everyone's background. I think we just give unique insight, but overall we can do anything they can do, and they can do anything we can do, and we really help to bounce off of each other," said Metallurgical Engineering Major Estee Medberry.

Overall, these students continue to be in high demand both locally and across the nation.

While the average college graduate in the United States will only earn about $50,000 a year, School of Mines students can expect to earn at least $63,000 when they graduate.