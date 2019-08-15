South Dakota School for the Deaf moving to smaller campus

The South Dakota School for the Deaf is moving to a smaller campus this fall despite record enrollment.

The Argus Leader reports that demographic data shows the school serves nearly 600 students who are deaf and hard of hearing. The number is expected to jump to about 650 by 2021.

The move has been criticized by the deaf community and lawmakers.

Superintendent Marje Kaiser says the new facility will present space challenges. She questions how the school will meet the needs of the deaf community.

Administrators say they can't guarantee the new campus will be the same size as the current one. They're looking into hiring more help. School officials are expected to present a three-year strategic plan to the Board of Regents for review in October.

