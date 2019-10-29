South Dakota Representative helped co-author a book on fossil fuels

The debate team at the School of Mines held a public discussion on a book co-authored by a local South Dakota politician.

State Representative Dr. Scyller Borglum, along with her colleague Daniel Soeder, authored the book "Fossil Fuel Revolution: Shale Gas and Tight Oil"

The discussion involved the role of Shale and the effect that it has had in North Dakota and the nation -- as well as the issue of climate change.

For Borglum, a graduate of the School of Mines, she is excited to share her experience with the next generation of engineers from her alma mater.

"It is unbelievably exciting. I got into the oil business right as the Bakan was taking off, the shale boom was taking off. I had the great privilege of working in it while it was at its height and when it busted, so I have a very intimate view of the petroleum engineering side." Says, Scyller Borglum

