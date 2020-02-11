South Dakota House votes to legalize industrial hemp

The South Dakota House has passed a proposal to legalize and regulate the growth, processing and transportation of industrial hemp in the state.

Legislators didn't even debate the bill as it passed with a two-thirds majority.

It will next be considered by the Senate. If that body also passes it with a two-thirds majority and Gov. Kristi Noem signs it into law, the bill has an emergency clause that would allow it to go into effect immediately.

Noem has made it clear she doesn't think industrial will be good for the state. But she compromised this year to work on the bill.

