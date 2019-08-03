South Dakota Highway Patrol urges drivers to take it slow on the roads

South Dakota Highway Patrol was busy taking care of crashes on the interstate today.

South Dakota Highway Patrol Captain, Jason Ketterling says none of the crashes they dealt with were severe and all of the injuries were minor.

Due to the increase in traffic, this is a reminder of why the speed limit on I-90 between Rapid City and Sturgis has been reduced to 65 miles per hour.

Ketterling urges drivers to be alert, patient, and to give people enough space.

If drivers need to pull over, they are encouraged to get off at an exit or a service road.

"We don't want people parking on the interstate. It is traffic congestion, and as the cars start to move over to make room for them as well, it just increases the chance of crashes occurring," says Ketterling.

Ketterling says as the rally continues they expect to see more traffic on the road.