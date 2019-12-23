South Dakota HP superintendent’s Christmas wish? No crash deaths.

The Christmas holiday traffic crash reporting period begins Christmas Eve; and the South Dakota Department of Public Safety wants it to be safer than last year.

During last year’s 102-hour reporting period, two people were killed and 48 others injured in 173 crashes. Of the deaths, one person was a pedestrian and the other a driver who was ejected because a seat belt wasn’t used.

“It is easy with so many things going on to forget about staying safe while driving,” Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller says. “But one mistake – getting distracted by your electronic devices, drinking and then driving, not wearing your seatbelt or not slowing down – can lead to a regrettable Christmas for many.”

South Dakota’s deadliest Christmas holiday period was in 1976 when 10 people died from injuries received in five crashes. The last fatality-free Christmas Holiday weekend occurred in 2015.

This year’s holiday reporting period runs from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Midnight Wednesday.

