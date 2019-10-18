South Dakota Community Foundation gives grants to area organization

Seven nonprofits in the Black Hills area received grants from the South Dakota Community Foundation.

Nearly $98 thousand was given in various grant awards.

South Dakota Community Foundation gave out more than $18.8 million in grants in 2018 to communities across the state, everything from economic development, to college-prep for Native Americans, to women's transitional living.

The foundation sees its value both in monetary value, as well as smiles.

The South Dakota Community Foundation awarded eight grants to seven nonprofits in the area," said Beth Massa, Regional Director for Foundation Relations. "These were part of our South Dakota Fund Grant and our community innovation grant program. And with all of the negative news that we hear today, we're hoping that these grants will provide a smile to the faces of the nonprofits and the people that they serve.

One of the organizations to receive money was the Black Hills Community economic Development. An initiative called Rushmore Region Alliance received $10,000 to grow wealth and economic development in the community.

"This just really confirms and re-affirms that the work that we are doing is important," said Pat Kurtinbach, West River Economic Development Coordinator. "It validates everything we've been working towards to increase the capacities for our communities. It was a huge, huge success for us."