2 Care Campus staffers infected with COVID-19

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says two employees at the Care Campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both employees were notified of a positive test result on Monday. They worked with fellow staff and clients at the Care Campus between May 27-30. One employee also worked on May 31. Both developed symptoms that prompted testing.

According to a sheriff's office release, the Care Campus undergoes daily deep cleaning. Employees all have protective gear, practice hygiene protocols and follow CDC guidelines. "Social distancing is not always an option in the mission we serve," the release stated..

“We take the temperature of all staff and clients daily at the facility,” says Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel.

Statewide, the pace of COVID-19 in South Dakota remains relatively consistent, with 95 new cases reported along with 94 more people having recovered from the virus.

In Pennington County, 16 more coronavirus infections were reported Wednesday morning; one more than recorded in Minnehaha County.

Oglala Lakota, Lyman and Fall River counties each added one new case.

There are now 5,162 COVID-19 cases with 1,016 of those people already recovered from the infection. Of those still fighting COVID-19, 87 are currently hospitalized. No new deaths were reported.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

