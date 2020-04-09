South Dakota COVID-19 cases over 400, Smithfield plant closes for scrubbing

Another 54 cases of COVID-19 are reported in South Dakota. This brings the state total to 447, with 161 of those victims already recovered.

Corson and Pennington counties each have one new case. For Corson it is the first confirmed. Pennington has seven COVID-19 cases; with five people recovered. All other West River counties remain the same as the day before; nine in Lawrence (eight have recovered) and one each in Fall River, Meade, Oglala Lakota and Todd counties. Lyman still has just two cases.

While the coronavirus has spread to 34 of South Dakota's 66 counties, the focus is on Minnehaha which continues to struggle in keeping a lid on infections. There are now 274 confirmed cases, many related to the Smithfield Foods processing plant.

According to Gov. Kristi Noem's office, the Smithfield plant will undergo a temporary closure, expand its "already rigorous cleaning and sanitation practices," add new physical barriers to promote further social distancing, and provide paid time off for employees with a COVID diagnosis or quarantine.

The South Dakota Department of Health will work with Smithfield to ensure all CDC guidelines are followed both inside and outside the workplace.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and the South Dakota Department of Health.

