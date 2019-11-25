South Dakota Black Friday shoppers opt for brick-and-mortar stores

When it comes to Black Friday, South Dakota shoppers are hardcore, with 57 percent of them planning to hit the stores. With this in mind, expect to see long lines at the checkout.

That is according to a survey of 1,2500 shoppers by BlackFriday.com .

While South Dakotans continue to opt for traditional holiday shopping, BlackFriday.com says the majority of Americans (60 percent) will stay at home, browsing the online stores. Except for a couple of in-store-only door busters, BlackFriday.com expects deals to be basically the same.

In-store Black Friday shopping is also popular in Florida (55 percent of shoppers). However, it is a pretty dismal outlook for Louisiana retailers with only 8 percent of those surveyed saying they will shop in stores this Friday.

