South Dakota 'Back to Normal' plan to be released Tuesday

Gov. Kristi Noem on Monday announced that a "back to normal" plan will be released Tuesday, giving people guidance on South Dakota's economic recovery while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The plan, according to the governor, will include some changes to her emergency executive order; as well as recommendations for local governments and communities. This includes a time-frame as well as what measures people will need to take.

However, the governor cautioned, there will be more infections while the state reopens.

"As more people go back to normal activities and daily activities, this virus will spread more," Nome stressed. "There will be more positives, which is just a fact we need to realize will happen."

Citing the fact that just 61 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, Noem believes the state's healthcare system can handle an increase of patients, if it comes to that. The state will continue to monitor the coronavirus hospitalization rate to judge how a return to a somewhat normal life is going.

If people are concerned about returning to their pre-COVID activities, Noem suggested that they might still stay home.

"If you are uncomfortable with where things stand in your community, and people out and about, just know that you have the ability to still stay at home, protect yourself and your family; your health," the governor explained.

