South Dakota Community Foundation awards $95,000 to local nonprofits

Related Information

The South Dakota Fund:

Catholic Social Services - $5,000 The Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Project will provide education, awareness and support to parents and caregivers of children and adults with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder in western South Dakota. “The effects of prenatal exposure to alcohol and drugs lasts a lifetime for people affected by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder”, said Nora Boesem, Director, Catholic Social Services. “We are so grateful that SDCF is partnering with us to help provide resources to caregivers, families and community stakeholders who are affected by FASD.”

Historic Homestake Opera House - $10,000 The Historic Homestake Opera House will use funds to complete a study needed to lay the groundwork for their multi-million dollars restoration campaign. The goal of this study is to determine abilities, structure and strategies for helping the Opera House successfully complete a comprehensive campaign. Offered in partnership with the Bush Foundation, the Community Innovation Grant program supports efforts to find breakthrough solutions to community challenges across the state.

Offered in partnership with the Bush Foundation, the Community Innovation Grant program:

Black Hills Playhouse - $10,000 The Black Hills Playhouse will train more teaching artists to work with special populations using creative theatre techniques. They are exploring partnerships with various college and university programs to create internship opportunities (for credit) for higher ed students studying special education, communications and theatre and will research the possibility of creating a certification program for teaching artists.

Black Hills Special Services Cooperative – $10,000 Black Hills Special Services will host two summer camps. One girl’s camp and one kid’s camp will help balance gender equity by improving diversity. The camps will focus on computer science/STEM learning concepts. The lack of computer science graduates is fast becoming critical and these camps will open student’s eyes to the possibilities that these areas offer.

Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills- $10,000 Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills will address the lack of access and participation in music educational programs in the community of North Rapid City and specifically at General Beadle Elementary. The program will be implemented in three phases. Properly sized quality instruments have been secured for children to utilize at no cost.

Rural America Initiatives - $10,000 Rural America Initiatives began their winter art market 5 years ago. This art market is held during Thanksgiving weekend in Rapid City. They now plan to expand their reach and make the market a destination for high end buyers.

Youth & Family Services, Inc. - $10,000 Youth & Family Services, Inc. is working to better meet the needs of early adolescents within the Rapid City area and prepare them for the transition to high school. “This grant provides a unique opportunity for Youth and Family Services to pursue collaborative alignment of in-school and out-of-school Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) programming for early adolescents in Rapid City”, said David W. Miller, Associate Executive Director, Youth & Family Services, Inc. “We believe that aligning our SEL efforts will compound the impact on middle school students especially those most at risk, by providing greater attention and support for their healthy development.”

The South Dakota Hall of Fame recently raised $80,000 for their organization from supporters over a two-year period. The organization was rewarded for their efforts with an additional $20,000 challenge grant from the South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF). The combined funds resulted in the establishment of a $100,000 endowment fund at the SDCF for this nonprofit. Funds will be invested overtime and earnings will create a long-term revenue source to support the organization.