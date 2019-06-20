South Dakota Community Foundation awards $95,000 to local nonprofits

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - In order to make South Dakota "a better place for all generations, today and tomorrow," the South Dakota Community Foundation awarded $95,000 to area nonprofits during a check presentation
There were two specific grants that awarded $75,000 to 8 local nonprofits. The first was through the South Dakota Fund which makes grants to support culture, economic development, education, health and human services.
The rest were awarded funding through the Community Innovation Grant which is used to find breakthrough solutions to community challenges. One of the recipients, Rural America Initiatives, is using the funds to expand the reach of their annual Winter Art Market and to make it a destination for high end buyers.
"Our goal was big when we started, we wanted make Rapid City the Santa Fe of the North was what we said, Rural America Initiatives Executive Director Bruce Long Fox. "So it's a simple thing but we hope it builds into something bigger and if the artists themselves take a role in it and help with the leadership, I think it can grow, I think it can be its own entity then."
The final $20,000 was awarded to the South Dakota Hall of Fame in Chamberlain after successfully raising $80,000 over the past two years through the Foundations fundraising challenge grant.