South African man sentenced after Sturgis Rally sex sting

A man from South Africa was sentenced to time served after pleading guilty to transportation of obscene matter.

Andries Snyman, age 45, was arrested and federally indicted as a result of an undercover sex trafficking operation conducted during the 2016 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, targeting internet predators.

Several chats and texts occurred between Snyman and who he thought was a 14-year-old boy, but was actually an undercover agent. Snyman texted lewd and obscene words to who he thought was the 14-year-old.

Snyman and the '14 year old' agreed to meet at a location, but when Snyman went to the agreed location, he was placed under arrest by law enforcement agents.

The undercover operation and arrests were a joint effort between the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

