Soup for a Cause has another successful year

The soup was back on and all for a great cause.

A bowl of soup is served up at Soup for a Cause (KOTA TV)

The 4th annual "Soup For a Cause" event hosted by Volunteers of America dished out bowls of delicious soup from locals and businesses.

It's one of the biggest fundraisers for the organization that helps support groups like Mommy's Closet.

For those in attendance, they were able to pick and take home an empty bowl to help serve as a daily reminder of those who are less fortunate.

"It is just a plain old bowl that signifies there are people in our community that go without every evening, or really on soup kitchens to get fed so that is a way of emulating that in our community," said Volunteers of America Northern Rockies Advancement Specialist Kelly Folsom.

A silent auction was also held for the event. Soup for a Cause brought in around in $40,000.