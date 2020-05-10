Some impacts Meade County emergency management can't control

Moisture is essential for the environment but too much can be a problem.

Karl Emanuel is a Norther Hills Geologist.

"Whenever rocks are wet, particularly near-surface, they lose strength," said Emanuel.

In the first week when the sinkhole was discovered, rain caused some of the soil to move down into the mineshaft.

"The rocks that are overlying that are not real real strong, they are mostly shaley and there's just a thin layer of sand stone right above the top of the gypsum, but everything else above that is very fine grain. I don't want to say broken up but has a lot of fracturing in it," said Emanuel.

Open air is another factor to look out for.

"The longer it's open, the more it's going to dry out, and the more it dries out the more dangerous its going to get," said Emanuel.

With the weather being a major component, then how can people repair the sinkhole?

When cavers and geologists explored the abandoned mine, they noticed this is not the first time someone tried to fill up the mine.

"We saw several places where concrete had been pumped down into holes when we were down inside," said Emanuel.

He says there are at least two places where it appears people tried to fill up the hole.

Emanuel and the cavers say they have no intentions to explore the sinkhole even more because of the extreme dangers.