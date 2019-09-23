New parking meters in downtown Rapid City hurting local businesses?

Two months ago, controversial parking meters divided Rapid City. But now some downtown businesses say the parking meters are digging too deep into employees pockets.

The installation of the new parking meters was a heavy debate and Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker said the City is getting some positive feedback.

"We're hearing more stories about businesses pleased with availability of customer parking in front of their business. Customers are talking about how they're able to park in front of the business so within a very short walking distance, rather than large walking distance, as we had in the past," Shoemaker said.

However, other downtown businesses like the restaurant Jambonz Deux are experiencing a decline in customers.

"Definitely, hindered on business, I think cause I've had a lot of people say they won't come downtown now if they have to pay to park there," Jambonz Deux General Manager Megan O'Driscoll said.

Limited parking permits are affecting employees.

"The problem that I see, now that my office is downtown, is that the availability of the parking permits just isn't there," Josiah LaFrance, a realtor, said.

But, the City is working on it.

Shoemaker said they are going to add five to 10 extra permits on some blocks and are still monitoring capacity levels.

He said some businesses are on a waiting list for permits. In the meantime, employees are paying the one dollar per hour fee like everyone else.

O'Driscoll said what she pays in one month for parking is equivalent to her Black Hills Energy bill.

"It's about $130 a month for me just to park to go to work. It sucks but it is what it is and every other city is paying for meters as well," O'Driscoll said.

Parking permits cost $30 a month so by having one, employees would be saving money.

Shoemaker said they are also adding some more parking areas. In July, two-hour parking spots were added on Kansas City Street from First Street to West Boulevard.

It seems the technology on the parking meters are doing well. People can either insert a credit card right into the slot or use their phone on the Smart Meter by using the Park Smarter app.

With these features available, fifty percent of the revenue comes from the use of credit cards, according to Shoemaker.

After using the app for only two weeks, O'Driscoll said she likes how fast and simple it is. But she feels her money is going down the drain when she has to make errands during her six-hour shift for the restaurant.

"I just wish that when I'm getting ready to leave I can end my time and maybe it can just roll over to the next time I park," O'Driscoll said.

LaFrance has another idea.

"If you're swiping it there to put money on the meter then when you come back out and you put an hour on there. Somebody had 39 minutes when I pulled up, if you're able to go back and swipe it again and get 39 minutes back on your app, or on your card, so you can use it again. That would make a lot more sense," LaFrance said.

These ideas can be brought up to the parking board, Shoemaker said, as they are still working out the kinks in the new system.

Shoemaker said they are currently gathering all the data to write up a report about how much money the meters have collected so far for the mayor.