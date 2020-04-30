Some businesses can reopen Friday in Wyoming

Wyoming will ease some coronavirus restrictions later this week.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Tuesday that barbershops, gyms, nail salons, tattoo parlors and child care centers will be allowed to reopen with restrictions on Friday.

Restaurants will be able to let five people inside at a time to pick up food. In-person dining is still prohibited. Face masks will be required at most personal-services shops. Gyms must keep locker rooms closed and one-on-one fitness classes are not allowed.

Gordon says the new orders will last until at least May 15.