Philip residents call May storm 'worst flooding they have ever seen'

Even though the town of Philip received only two to three inches of rain Wednesday, recent rain and snowfall led to a lot of flooding. Some Philip residents are calling it the "worst they have ever seen."

Bad River floods over Powell Road in Haakon County. (KOTA TV)

Holly Schultes was amazed by the way her backyard looked after the late May spring storm.

Schultes lives East of Philip at the south bank of Bad River which is overflowing.

Schultes said on Thursday morning her pasture was flooded up to six feet deep and the water climbed up to the five-foot-high gate.

"There's some trees floating in the pasture that are flowing around into the river and there's some firewood that we had. There's some fence posts that are floating. But nothing damaged yet. We might have some fencing to do when we have the water go down," Schultes said.

Schultes said the water even reached the barn. To save her three horses, she moved them to a neighbors house up on a hill.

The main road that leads to her home, Powell Road, is flooded. Now, Schultes commute to work is 45 minutes long since she has to go through Kadoka.

Several residents and even the mayor are calling the level of flooding the worst.

"This is the worst I have ever seen it. I only moved to Philip in 1998 but I talked to Mayor West who was the mayor back in the early '80s and he's probably in his 80's I suppose and he's never seen it this bad," Mayor Michael Vetter said.

The mayor says Wednesday night the community came together to put up 5,000 sandbags along the buildings of businesses.

Haakon County Highway workers are going around assessing the roads to see what other ones need to be closed.

"The water was going down this morning. I think there was a water mark on the tree that had gone down about six inches. So hopefully it just keeps going down," Schulte said.