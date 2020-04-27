Soft reopen for Rapid City businesses

Rapid City businesses will now be able to softly open their doors after the City Council passes a resolution Monday night to modify an ordinance established nearly a month ago.

By a 7 to 2 vote, Rapid City Council passed a resolution to allow businesses to reopen but with the set restrictions Mayor Steve Allender proposed last week.

However, the restriction about limiting customer capacity to about 10 people or if there is more space, one customer for every 125 square feet, is now changed.

Bob Fuchs, the owner of Firehouse Brewing Company, suggested the council use the occupancy limit set at each business and divide it in half.

Therefore, if a business can hold up to 300 people normally, it will now be limited to 150 customers instead.

Several council members agreed this is a much easier rule for owners to adjust to.

"Not everyone will be happy with us. There are some people very nervous about the situation in the community. They are going to feel like we let them down tonight and time will tell. So we are asking for trust that some folks can't afford to give us right now and how we managed the city's affairs because of how they are feeling inside," Allender said.

The new rule will go into effect immediately which can be as early as tomorrow morning.

Allender said they will address places like swim centers, tennis courts, etc. at another time.