Social distancing not a priority for some Florida spring breakers

Some people in Florida are apparently not interested in social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spring breakers packed Clearwater Beach in defiance of CDC and White House social distancing recommendations.

Clearwater Beach was packed Monday with people, including spring breakers, despite recommendations to avoid large crowds.

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention recommended canceling all gatherings that involve more than 50 people. The White House went further Monday, saying people should stay away from any group bigger than 10.

Governments could decide to impose curfews on some Florida beaches later this week.

