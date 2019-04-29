Sobriety checkpoints set for May

Sobriety checkpoints in 19 counties are planned during May by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Checkpoints are held each month in different counties. They are designed to discourage people from drinking and then driving, according to a release from DPS.

The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

May checkpoints are scheduled for the counties of: Brown, Brookings, Butte, Codington, Clay, Davison, Hamlin, Hughes, Jerauld, Lake, Lincoln, Lyman, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Roberts, Stanley, Walworth and Yankton.

