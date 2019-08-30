Sobriety checkpoints announced for this month

Sobriety checkpoints are planned for 16 counties during the month of September. That is according to the South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety.

The checkpoints are done monthly in different counties as a way to discourage drivers from drinking and then driving. A total of 21 checkpoints are planned statewide for September.

September checkpoints are planned for the counties of: Brookings, Butte, Charles Mix, Codington, Day, Fall River, Hughes, Jerauld, Kingsbury, Lawrence, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Pennington, Stanley, Walworth, and Yankton.

The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement. Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are part of the Department of Public Safety.