Snowmobile season is right around the corner

December 15 is right around the corner, which means snowmobile season will be underway soon.

Preparations for the season have begun, and all groomers have been through their training. Now, they're out checking all of the trails.

Mickelson trail manager Dana Garry-Reiprich says during the season, there will be about 25 groomers out on the trails during the weekends.

And to make sure everyone stays safe during the snowmobile season, people need to wear their helmet and stay on trails.

As well as watch out for other users because people have different skill sets.

"Having the snowmobiles back out here in the forest is always fun. It's a good time, the people are great. And there's also just the connection among all of the snowmobilists as they come out and enjoy the trails," says Garry-Reiprich.

Now there is a fee for the trails, but if you're licensed in your state on your snowmobile, there is no fee for the trails, and if not licensed, you can get a $40 five-day pass.

