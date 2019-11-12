Snow removal policies have been updated

The Rapid City Public Works Committee discussed updates to snow removal policies this Tuesday afternoon.

During an annual review of the ordinance, crews noticed there was a part of the downtown area that wasn't included.

Now with the update, the snow alert will now stretch another block west to West Boulevard.

Public works director Dale Tech, says snow removal has always encompassed the area, but it was missed in the last ordinance.

Snow removal alerts are declared by the public works director to help clear the area in hopes of helping with the flow of traffic.

"We haven't formally pushed out a snow alert designation, but I believe with the weather patterns we have been seeing this far this year, it's highly likely that we will. So we just want to make sure that everyone is prepared and everyone is listening to the notifications," says Tech.

Tech says the ordinance will be updated, and one thing he recommends is for the community to sign up for text notifications by texting 'RCSnow' to 85511.