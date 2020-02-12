Snow removal budget in good shape

Winter weather is back which means road crews are once again monitoring the streets.

It's been a more mild winter than last year and the snow removal budget proves it.

Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker says they have seen fewer major snow storms but it's still an active season. So far, the city has burned through about $300,000 of it's $1.5 million budget for snow removal. Shoemaker says the cost is lower than the cost from last year at this time.

While you may have seen fewer plows, the street division is still out and about.

"We probably have increased our level of pre-treating," Shoemaker said. "We're doing more pre-treating when the conditions warrant and that seems to save on resources and costs."

Shoemaker says when there is a storm they clear the roads first, then figure out how to pay for it. Safety is the biggest concern for the city.

The city's budget follows the calendar year. Last year they had to ask for more money when they went over budget.