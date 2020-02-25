Snow piles up; closing schools and confusing Rapid City voters

Snow totals are not final at the time of this post but the area sure was dumped on, with a Wyoming town getting a whopping 32.5 inches of snow.

Late Monday evening, the snow wasn’t causing too much trouble, especially for livestock near Camp Crook, Mont. (photo by Ronda Cordell)

Pine Haven, Wyo., got the honors for the deepest snow; followed by Deadwood with 18 inches and Spearfish with 14 inches.

Rapid City’s 12.7 inches of snow caused major disruption while the community was voting on a critical issue, the Rapid City Area Schools special bond election. While schools closed, the polling stations stayed open as city crews worked to clear routes across town.

For a while, several Northern Hills roads were closed but Interstate 90 remained open. At the time of this post, roads were still slick with a combination of snow and ice but the state doesn’t have any travel advisories out.

Schools across northeastern Wyoming and western South Dakota were either closed for the day or delayed in starting.

