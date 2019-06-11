Snake gets zapped, blacking out part of Sheridan

A large bull snake caused a power outage in northern Wyoming that affected about 3,900 electric customers.

Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson says the power outage occurred about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday when the snake tripped a transformer.

Hanson says the outage included parts of the city of Sheridan and surrounding communities, including Dayton and Ranchester.

Most customers had power restored within a couple of hours.

